First Look at the Bigme S6 with Color E-paper

Bigme has just released the S6, which is a new color e-note with On-Cell Touch. It is utilizing Kaleido Plus, which has a respectable color palette for taking notes, and editing PDF files. The screen size is great for books, comics and manga, in addition to webtoons and other online content. This retails from the Good e-Reader Store for $529.99.

The Bigme S6 Color features a 7.8-inch color E Ink display that is based on-cell Kaleido Plus E Ink display technology. Bigme stated the new color display has a smaller number of layers over the touch surface, something that has led to better light transmission and hence a brighter display. Page refresh rate too has improved though display resolution remains stuck at 100 PPI in color mode while the black and white e-paper can display 300 PPI. There also is the 36-level warm and cold front light for enhanced reading pleasure.

Specifically, Bigme said the new on-cell Kaleido Plus display boasts 30% better black and white contrast while color contrast has improved by 40%. Color saturation too has improved by 15% This is all done via a combination of hardware and software enhancements. Accompanying the device is a smart electromagnetic pen that does not need to be charged separately. The pen offers support for 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Underneath the hood is a octa-core 2.3 GHz processor, 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. However, if this is not enough storage, it has an SD card, capable of an additional 1TB. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi along with 4G connectivity, but only has network support in China. Other features of the Dawo S6 Color e-note device include dual speakers and mic. Then there also are a 5 MP front and 8 MP rear camera setup as well. The device runs Android 11 and has Google Play. It is powered by a 3000 mAh battery.

The color scheme of the S6 is a brilliant snow white on the front and back of the device. Most companies have a different color on the back plate, instead of a uniform color, which is refreshing. The screen is completely flush with the bezel and protected by a layer of glass. Drawing in color is the big draw of the S6, you have around 16 colors to choose from, in addition to lots of pencil and pen types. I really like looking and editing full color PDF files and comic books, and being able to draw on both. Google Play is also a tremendous boon.