First look at the Bigme X6 13.3 inch Digital Note

Bigme has released a brand new 13.3 inch digital note taking device and it is very compelling. It ships with support for English, so it is quite viable for a large international audience. This is the most powerful 13.3 on the market, with an octa-core processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will easily handle thousands of books and large PDF documents. It comes with a case and stylus, although it is one of the most expensive e-notes available, you can buy it from the Good e-Reader Store for $950.

The Bigme X6 features an E INK Carta HD e-paper display with a resolution of 2220×1650 with 207 PPI. The screen is flush with the bezel and protected by a layer of glass. The color scheme is a light grey, which blends very nicely in the grey screen. It has 36 white and amber LED lights, which is rare on a 13.3, so there is a front light and color temperature system.

The 13.3-inch large ink screen is comparable to the size of A4 paper. It has a wide enough field of view for both office work and reading. It can perfectly display various types of documents with complex layouts, and at the same time reduce the frequency of frequent page turning.

Underneath the hood is an octacore 2.3GHZ processor, 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. This is the most powerful e-note on the market and easily beats the Onyx Boox Max Lumi 2, and also the Fujitsu Quaderno A4 second generation. It is running Android 11 as the primary operating system and supports English right out the box. It does not have an app store, but you can easily sideload in your own apps, or an alternative app market such as Amazon.

The X6 also supports handwriting in more than a dozen mainstream formats such as PDF, EPUB, TXT, FB2, AZW3, etc. It is easy to take notes and make annotations. For professional-level and complex documents with large layout and complex typesetting, X6 easily supports the presentation of original versions in various formats, enjoying the “authentic” reading pleasure and higher efficiency. It is also equipped with Bigme’s exclusive magnetic smart remote control pen, whether it is handwriting or remote voice control, it can be retracted freely. For example, page turning, sleep wake-up, front light switch and custom button functions can all be easily completed by the smart remote control pen. At the same time, you can also enter the voice remote control mode with one key, including new meeting minutes, hand notes, opening PDF files screenshots, etc. It is very convenient. The smart remote control pen can be directly attached to the leather case when it is not in use. The dimensions are 306.5x230x7.9mm and weighs 676 g or 1.49 LBS

This e-note has a “dual microphone voice array” and text to speech capability. Bigme claims it’ll do real time transcription of 27 different dialects and over 20 different languages with an accuracy rate of 98%. It will automatically translate books from one language to another.

Inside of the retail packaging is a white USB-C cable, a Micro USB cable for charging the stylus, warranty and a quick start guide. This is also 2 replacement nibs, a nib removal tool and a stylus. The pen has 4,096 degrees of pressure sensitivity, which means the lighter or harder you press, the thicker/thinner the lines will become. The top of the pen is removable, with a USB port, you can connect up a USB cable to your MAC/PC and charge it. The cap is magnetic, so it is easy to remove. The design of the pen is grey, it has a power button to turn on or off, helps conserve battery life. It also has a back, forward and eraser button on the sides. I think the stylus has a very interesting design.

