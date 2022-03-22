Supernote is creating an App Store for the A5X and A6X

Supernote is the company responsible for their latest generation A5X and A6X writing tablets. The company has just posted a roadmap for 2022 and they have disclosed they are working on an App Store. Users will also be able to sideload in their own Android apps too. It remains to be seen if they will be developing their own app store, populating it with apps and keeping them updated or if they will do business with a 3rd party. At the very least, this is one factor that will likely influence users to buy one of their devices.

Supernote is also working on a myriad of other things. They will soon be introducing support for third party cloud storage providers, such as Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive. Documents, PDF files and writings can all be saved to the cloud, as well as things can also be imported.

There are a bunch of handwriting to text recognition systems in various states of development. They are working on a OCR program, offline real-time recognition, handwriting to text in various languages and lots of changes to the calendar. The main drawing app is one of the most advanced in the industry and there will soon be more paint brushes, fountain pen, and better anti-aliasing. PDF files will also be more responsive to pinching and zooming. This is in addition to multi-page templates, gesture eraser support and email sharing.

