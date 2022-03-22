Onyx Boox Nova Air Color with Kaleido Plus is now available

Onyx Boox has just released a brand new color e-reader and digital note taking device. It is called the Nova Air Color and it is employing the latest generation On-Cell Kaleido Plus e-paper technology. This device has Google Android 11 and Google Play, so it is possible to download millions of free and paid apps. The Nova Air Color delivers a richer, more useable color experience for reading, writing and multitasking. By combining the magnetic accessories and warm lights, Nova Air C can enhance flexibility and convenience in usage. Powered by the latest firmware, the new device is the right mix of fun and feasibility.

The Onyx Boox Nova Air Color features a 7.8 inch E INK Carta HD and E INK Kaleido Plus color filter array. The resolution on the B&W display is 1404×1872 with 300 PPI and the color resolution is 468×624 with 100 PPI. The screen is flush with the bezel and protected by a AG glass flat cover-lens. There are 36 white and amber LED lights, so there is a front-lit display AND color temperature system. Users can adjust the color darkness, vividness, and brightness to get their desired effects. The dual-tone front lights in refreshing white and cozy yellow make the 4,096 colors more comfortable to view in any environment.

Onyx is using a WACOM screen on their tablet. It comes with their seminal note taking app, which has over 16 different colors and shades to freehand draw, take notes or simply edit PDF files. It comes bunded with their Boox Pen Plus stylus, which has over 4,096 degrees of pressure sensativity.

Underneath the hood is a Snapdragon 636 Octa core processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. You can connect up to the internet using WIFI and it supports wireless headphones or an external speaker for audiobooks, music, podcasts and more, thanks to Bluetooth 5.0. If you don’t feel like using headphones, there is two stereo speakers, which has amazing sound. There is a USB-C port, which is useful for charging the e-Reader to your PC or MAC, or even a wall charger. It is powered by a 2000 mAh battery, which should be good for a couple of weeks of regular use. The dimensions are 194×136.5×6.3 mm and weighs 235g.

One of the best reasons to invest in the Onyx Boox brand is Android. All models tend to use the latest generation OS, which means there is a ton of added security benefits. Google Play is available to install when setting it up for the first time, which makes it extremely appealing for users who want to install apps and keep them updated. Onyx also issues firmware updates on a regular basis, which solves bugs and introduces new features and enhancements.

What are the main differences between this model and the Nova 3 Color? The Nova Air Color has 30% better contrast and 15% more saturation with front lights on. Even with lights off, it’s 6% and 14% better than Nova3 Color in contrast and saturation respectively. It also has a color temperature system, something the Nova 3 Color did not. A higher version of Android 11, compared to Android 10 is also critical, since it will support all of the latest generation apps.

You can buy the Onyx Boox Nova Air Color from the Good e-Reader Store for $419.99 and it comes with a free sleeve case.

