First look at the Dasung Not-eReader 103

The Dasung Not E-Reader 103 has been on the market for less than a year and this device is very hard to find and purchase. This device can do a few different things, it can act as a secondary monitor for your PC or smartphone. You can also use it as a dedicated tablet and run apps, thanks to the high-speed refresh technology. It’s faster than any e-readers and E-ink tablets. No black flashing, no lagging, you can watch videos on it.

The Dasung Not e-Reader 103 features a 10.3 inch E INK Carta HD display with a resolution of 1872×1404 with 228 PPI. It has a front lit display with warm front-light, Android 9.0 , 6400mA High-capacity Battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Chip, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, Bluetooth, WIFI, Multiple-point Touch, Speaker & Microphone, Quick charge, Hand and Pen Double Touch, 4096 Wacom Pen Pressure, Support SD Card & OTG Function.

It retails for $979.99 from the Good e-Reader Store.

Here are a few different ways you can use this device.

1. E-ink Tablet

Used as a tablet, you can use multiple Apps anytime, anywhere! Watch online courses and videos.

2. E-ink PC Monitor

Connected to a computer with HDMI interface. You can smoothly browse websites, edit documents, write codes, read PDF, edit spreadsheets, watch lecture, videos and track stocks. It supports mirror and extended display, freely switch between horizontal and vertical screens which satisfy all your demands of working, studying and for entertainment purposes. You can use the touchscreen to interact with programs and apps.

3. E-ink Smartphone Monitor

Connected to smartphones with cables or through WiFi and Bluetooth. Crafty-designed as a smartphone monitor, you can browse contents on your smartphone. Android phones support reverse touch screen, which means you can directly operate your smartphone on the “Not-eReader 103” screen.





