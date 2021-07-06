Remarkable 1 is now discontinued

Remarkable has just discontinued their first generation writing tablet and it is now longer available for purchase on their website. They have also stopped selling their premium Marker Signature pen, which is their premium stylus. The only accessories still available is the stock marker, marker tips and Folio cases. Once these products are sold out, Remarkable will not produce anymore and these will all be discontinued as well.

The first generation Remarkable came out in 2017 and they sold hundreds of thousands of units. Their second generation device came out in 2020 and had many improvements, such as a better processor, more storage and additional RAM. The Remarkable 2 has two weeks of battery life, which is three times as longer as the first gen. The Remarkable 2 is 30% thinner, accessories magnetically attach to the device and it uses USB-C for fast charging and data transfer.

It remains to be seen if Remarkable will still honor warranty claims or RMA requests for the Remarkable 1. Right before they discontinued the product, they have been running a sale, where they knocked over $100 off the price. So people were buying them until the very end. Customers who still own a Remarkable 1 will still receive firmware updates and new features.



