First Look at the FAMUE HIFI MP3 Player and ebook reader

The Famue is a hybrid ebook reader and HIFI music player. It is tiny, which makes it highly portable. The E INK screen makes it perfect to use outdoors, and the content will be easy to read. By default, it is set to Chinese but supports many other languages, including English. This makes it incredibly useful for millions of people.

The Famue features a 3.52-inch E INK Carta e-paper display with a resolution 240×360. It can display 16 greyscale levels and only has a black-and-white display. It does not have a front-lit display or warm lighting system, so you must use it during the day or ensure a lamp is on. When you purchase the device, it comes with a white USB-C cable and a super small screen protector.

The colour scheme is white alongside the grey e-paper screen and white on the back. A physical home button below the screen always makes it easy to return to the home screen. There is an SD port on the bottom, a power button and volume rockers on the sides. It has a flush screen and bezel design, and a layer of glass protects the screen.

Underneath the hood is an unknown processor and an indeterminate amount of RAM. I am also not sure how much internal storage there is, but it does have an SD card capable of an additional 1TB of data. With purchase, it does come with a 32GB SD card. This product is designed to be a mini audiobook, music and podcast player. It supports MP3/FLAC/AAC/WAV/APE/WMA. There is a microphone to record in MP3 and WAV formats. It supports Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless headphones or earbuds, although this will not give you HIFI sound. Thankfully, it does have a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is powered by an 800 mAh battery and weighs 88g.

The home screen is populated with several icons and features. There is an FM player, a built-in recording app, a music player, an ebook reader, an alarm, a time widget and several settings to pair Bluetooth accessories. One of the downfalls is the book reader; it only reads TXT files, which does not indicate a rich book experience. However, the volume buttons can play double duty as page-turn buttons. Not many ebooks are in TXT, but you can find them on Project Gutenberg or use Calibre to convert EPUB or MOBI files to TXT.



