First look at the Hyread Gaze Note Plus CC with a Kaleido 3 color e-paper screen

The Gaze Note Plus CC is a new digital notebook or e-note that uses E INK Kaleido 3 colour e-paper. This was designed to read comics, magazines and books in total and vibrant colour, in addition to freehand drawing, taking notes and editing PDF files. The device provides users with five brush options, ten colours, and 20 note templates. Multiple languages are supported, such as Chinese and English. You can purchase it today from the Good e-Reader Store for $355.99.

The Gaze Note Plus CC features a 7.8-inch E Ink Kaleido 3 colour e-paper display, offering 30 percent improved colour saturation. With a colour resolution of 150 ppi and a black-and-white resolution of 300 ppi, this display enhances visual vibrancy, making it ideal for books with illustrations and graphic content. The front-lit front display allows users to control warm and cold lighting options.

The colour scheme is piano black on the front and back platting. There are no physical buttons, so the capacitive touchscreen display must do everything with taps, swipes, and gestures. The screen has palm rejection and supports 4096 degrees of pressure sensitivity. The included stylus is plastic and nothing special, I would shell out extra for the Boox Pen 2 Pro or the iReader Gen 3, which both have erasers.

Underneath the hood are a Quad-core 1.8 GHz processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. If this is not enough storage to suit your digital collection, you can expand it further with a MicroSD card, capable of an additional 1TB. There are built-in speakers to listen to audiobooks, podcasts and music. If you are listening at night, there is Bluetooth 4.2, so you can use wireless headphones or earbuds. A microphone is ideal for voice communication or voice translation features. Connect up to the internet with WIFI, and the device has Android 11, which allows users to sideload in apps or alternative app stores. It is powered by a 3200mAh battery.



