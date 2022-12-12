First look at the iReader Smart Air

The iReader Smart Air e-note is here and it’s unlike any we have had before from the company so far. The company completely took us by surprise with its latest move, something that nobody perhaps saw it coming. The new iReader Smart Air comes with inherent support for the English language, which means all of its settings and all internal menus are in the English language.

The company has been among the last to adopt English and now that it has finally gone for it, it is a lot more regions that the e-note is going to be accessible in than what would otherwise have been possible had it stuck to the traditional Chinese language. The company said the English update would be made available over the air for all of its other e-note devices as well in the coming days.

Coming back to the iReader Smart Air e-note, the device comes in a nice box with the words ‘The Value of Reading is Everywhere’ inscribed on it. There is also the diary clasp on the right to give the impression of the entire thing being a diary. On the inside, it is the e-note device that you get to see right away with the documentation and all the other stuff underneath it. That includes the stylus pen and the USB-C cable for charging and data transfer roles.

The pen is the third-gen SE which comes with an aluminum build and lacks an eraser. It’s light and easy to hold and comes with standard tips. It supports 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity while the entire screen surface etching process has been upgraded to introduce just the right amount of friction to allow for a more realistic writing experience that is the closest it can be to real pen on paper.

While that’s something that a full-scale review will bring forth, the Smart Air e-note otherwise is stated to come with a 2GHz dual-core processor and 64 gigs of storage onboard. It features a 2400 mAh battery with 45 days of standby time. It tips the scales at 225 grams and measures 6.3mm in thickness. On the top lies an 8-inch E Ink Carta 1200 display having 300PPI resolution, 15 percent better contrast, and a 22 percent faster refresh rate.

Coming to its build, it is nice and handy. The rear has that soft feel to it that, is sort of the same that the Kindle comes with. That way, there is going to be no fingerprint left but is easy to hold and operate. Bezels on all three sides are quite thin save for the left which is thicker in comparison. That again allows for ease in one-handed operation while you use the stylus with the other hand.

Look out for the full review coming soon. Meanwhile, the e-note can be ordered via the Good e-Reader Store. It is priced $389.99 and comes with a free stylus.