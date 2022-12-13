How to gift someone a Kindle e-book

Books make for great gifting items. It’s like gifting someone a bouquet of knowledge that can enrich the lives of the reader. No wonder, Amazon which boasts one of the largest collections of e-books on earth offers easy ways to send an e-book as a gift to your near and dear ones. The process is quick and easy. Here is how you do it.

Log in to your Amazon account on your PC, tablet, or smartphone. The point to note here is that Amazon does not allow purchasing of books via Android or iOS apps. Once you have successfully logged in to your Amazon account, select the particular e-book that you wish to send as a gift. Select ‘Kindle Edition’ from the several purchasing options shown. Click on the ‘Buy for others’ option. You will be taken to a new page where you need to fill in the delivery options such as the recipient’s e-mail and other details. If you plan to send the e-book to several users at once, just include their e-mail IDs in the recipient field. Make the payment to complete the purchase.

The recipient will get an intimation via e-mail. The good thing here is that one does not need a Kindle device to read e-books. Rather, those can be read via the Kindle app available for almost all devices and platform types. Those can be a PC, tablets, smartphones, and such.

Apart from this, there is also the option to send an e-book redemption link as well. Further, users can choose which platform to choose to share the redemption links. With the former option, users will have to type in their name in the ‘From’ field and include a message as well if they so want. With the latter, Amazon will send in a link via e-mail with detailed instructions on what needs to be done next. In any case, Amazon also enables users to schedule the delivery date within 45 days from the current date. After you have made your choice, click on ‘Proceed to pay’ and make the payment to complete the purchase.

Unfortunately, Amazon will only allow e-books to be redeemed if the sender and the recipient both reside in the same country. Also, if the recipient fails to redeem an e-book within the stipulated period, the sender can claim a refund or send the unredeemed e-book to someone else.

Advantages of sending an e-book as a gift

One of the biggest advantages here is that the delivery is instantaneous and free. This makes e-books a nice last-minute gift idea as well. Plus, the e-book thus received can be read via the Kindle app on any device, be it a PC, a smartphone, or a tablet, if not the Kindle e-reader. Lastly, since Kindle e-books tend to be cheaper compared to hardcover or paperbacks, you also save a bit as well.