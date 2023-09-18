First Look at the Mooink Plus 2C Kaleido 3 e-reader

The Readmoo Mooink Plus 2C is an e-reader that was supposed to come out in the Spring, but after months of delays, it is finally available. This is a dedicated ebook reader with some limitations. You cannot sideload in pictures or PDF files. It runs Android, but you cannot load your apps, nor does it have an app store. There is no Adobe Digital Editions support since the company does not pay for the Adobe Content Server, so you cannot use this software to buy books from B&N, Kobo or Google and load them on the 2C. However, if you just read EPUB content, such as books or manga, you can load them yourself or shop at the Readmoo bookstore, but the vast majority of the titles are in Chinese since Readmoo is a Taiwanese company. However, English is a system option for the entire UI and menus, which is somewhat appealing. This e-reader is not cheap since it uses a Kaleido 3 colour e-paper display. You can buy it from the Good e-Reader Store for $499.99.

The MooInk Plus 2C colour e-reader with a 7.8-inch E Ink Kaleido 3 display. The Kaleido 3 e-paper display offers 300 PPI (1404 x 1872 pixels) resolution in monochrome mode, which drops to 150 PPI (702 x 936 pixels) when viewing in colour. The screen otherwise is capable of displaying 4096 colours. The screen is front-lit with user-adjustable colour temperature control, while the ComfortGaze eye protection technology reduces blue light by 60 percent.

There are physical page-turn buttons on both the screen’s left and right sides, making it easy to flip through the pages of an ebook. The colour scheme is light black on the front and back of the device. On the back platting is an excellent design; they look like calligraphy strokes. At the bottom of the front of the screen is the MooInk logo.

Under the hood lies a quad-core 1.8 GHz processor coupled to 2 GB of LPDDR4 RAM and a massive 128 GB of internal storage, with about 119 GB available to users. The company said power comes from a 2050 mAh battery that can last several weeks. Wireless connectivity that the e-reader supports includes Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2. Also, a unique aspect of the MooInk Plus 2C is its pair of page turn buttons on either side for enhanced user convenience. Then there also is the USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. The e-reader weighs 280 grams and has a depth of 8.8mm.



