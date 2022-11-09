First look at the Onyx Boox Nova Air 2

The Onyx Boox Nova Air 2 is a dedicated e-reader and writing slate. It has just come out on the market and is pretty popular already. There is a note taking app with plenty of functionality to edit PDF files, freehand draw or jot down notes. The Boox Pen Plus comes with this model for free and when drawing, you have 4096 different levels of pressure sensativity and the screen has palm rejection. The stylus can magnetically attach itself to the side and there is a connector for a case.

The Onyx Boox Nova Air 2 features a 7.8-inch E INK Carta HD display panel with a resolution of 1872×1404 with 300 PPI. The overall color scheme is a stone grey on the front and body of the device. The The screen is flush with the bezel and protected by a layer of glass. The stylus is also stone grey, so it blends in perfectly when magnetically attaching to the right side of the bezel. There is a front-lit display and warm lighting system with both amber and white LED lights, making the Air 2 great for working day or night.

Underneath the hood is a Qualcomm octa-core 662 CPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There is WIFI, Bluetooth 5.0 and stereo speakers, which are positioned on

the bottom, next to the USB-C port. The speaker, which is great for listening to audiobooks, music or podcasts. It is powered by a respectable 2000 mAh battery. There is also a mic. The dimensions are 194x136x6.3 and weighs 235g.

The Note Air 2 ships with Android 11 and has the Google Play Store preinstalled. So users can just sign-in with their Gmail account and have full access to millions of free and paid apps. There is a stock reading app that ships with this model, that is really good for sideloaded content. Users from all over the world can use this tablet, since it supports dozens of languages. Reading ebooks is also a big draw of the Air 2, and has official support for PDF, DJVU, AZW, AZW3, DOC, DOCX, EPUB, FB2, FBZ, HTML, MOBI, ODT, PRC, RTF, SXW, TRC, TXT, CHM and PPT.



