First Look at the Onyx Boox Tab Ultra C Pro E-note

A couple of weeks ago, Onyx Boox announced they had a super premium E INK tablet with tremendous hardware specs, a magnificent drawing experience and Google Android 12 with Google Play. Users purchased so many of the Tab Ultra C Pro, which is entirely out of stock everywhere and won’t be available until November 22nd. The central selling point is the Kaleido 3 colour e-paper screen, which will make all digital content, including cover art, manga, webtoons and magazines, look incredibly vibrant. It is available as a pre-order from the Good e-Reader Store for $649.99.

The Onyx Boox Tab Ultra C Pro has a 10.3-inch E INK Carta 1200 display panel with 300 PPI for black and white content and 150 for colour, displaying close to 5,000 colours. This should be ideal for reading and editing A5 documents. The screen is flush with the bezel and protected by a layer of glass. It has warm and cool lighting to read in the dark and a slider bar to control the brightness levels.

This device is primarily geared towards freehand drawing, taking notes and editing PDF files. This is accomplished via the dedicated drawing app and PDF rendering engine. The WACOM screen ensures that you can do all of the above with the accompanying Boox Pen 2 Pro stylus with an eraser. There are 16 colours to select when drawing; Onyx has one of the best drawing experiences in the digital paper industry.

The Tab Ultra C Pro has a Qualcomm 2.8GHz Octa-core CPU and a 16MP camera with LED flash and OCR functionality. What is OCR? You can use the camera to take a picture of text, and it will automatically convert the image to pure text. This text can be shared with friends via Bluetooth or email. Onyx has confirmed that this model is 13% quicker than the Tab Ultra C, and download speeds have also been enhanced. There is 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, with a MicroSD card slot for an additional 2TB. It is designed as a professional productivity tool. Users can achieve the most flexibility. It has Bluetooth 5.0 to connect wireless headphones and earbuds and two speakers to listen to audiobooks, music or podcasts. A microphone is available for TTS and also voice communication apps. WIFI can connect to the internet, powered by a 4600 mAh battery.

This is the second Onyx Boox product to include Google Android 12 as the operating system and has full access to the Google Play Store. It has Google Play Services, too, so you can install all of your favourite Google Apps, such as Google Books or Chrome. TTS is available. Onyx has made adjustments to several apps. The Kindle app, for example, does not have animated page-turns; Evernote and Onenote also have better functionality on an E INK screen.

Onyx is billing this device as an e-note and for productivity. There is an optional full QWERTY keyboard with a trackpad. It employs a material that resists fingerprints, and the backside is designed with a hollow space to accommodate the camera. You can experience smooth typing with the keyboard, enhance productivity with shortcuts, and navigate using the trackpad effortlessly. There are all sorts of shortcuts to change the brightness of the lighting, spellcheck, look up words on Wikipedia, launch specific apps and more. It retails for $149 and can be purchased from the Good e-Reader Store.



