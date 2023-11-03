Apple ‘Virtual Paper’ to unleash mixed-reality magic in books and magazines in future

Apple’s revolutionary invention, Virtual Paper, is poised to transform the realm of mixed-reality content and animation, something that has the potential to reshape ads, books, magazines, and beyond as we know them today, Patently Apple reported. With the imminent arrival of Apple Vision Pro next year, this visionary technology takes a giant leap forward.

The genesis of Virtual Paper dates back to 2020, and Apple recently secured its second patent for this groundbreaking innovation, marking a significant milestone. Envision a future where Virtual Paper seamlessly integrates mixed reality in 2D, 3D, and animation, offering dynamic imagery that evolves based on its specific state. Virtual Paper transcends traditional constraints, allowing for crumpling, flipping, folding, and bending while maintaining graphic integrity, and adapting to various positions, angles, and perspectives.

This transformative capability opens the door to a new era of books and magazines, where content comes alive on the page, providing an immersive narrative or delivering a novel advertising experience. Apple’s patent underscores the flexibility of Virtual Paper, ensuring that 3D virtual content can extend beyond the virtual paper’s perimeter, protruding from one side while responding to a distinct set of world coordinates.

Beyond enhancing the display of virtual content within the Apple Vision Pro’s CGR environment, Virtual Paper revolutionizes user interaction in this cutting-edge space. Imagine a consumer at a mall, engaging with an ad or flipping through a magazine. A simple gesture can turn a boat around, offering a dynamic exploration of different aspects of the ship, and ushering in a new era of interactive experiences.

Apple envisions Virtual Paper not confined to a single realm but permeating diverse applications. From Apple Maps and Apple Music to travel-related apps, the potential applications are limitless. This revolutionary technology promises to redefine how we perceive and interact with digital content, laying the foundation for a future where mixed reality seamlessly blends with our everyday experiences.