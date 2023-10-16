First Look at the Pocketbook Verse e-Reader

The Verse e-reader is a very affordable, dedicated ebook reader with basic functionality. It has a Micro SD card and physical page-turn buttons in two different colours. There is a small bookstore with mainly royalty-free titles, but there are lots of paid ones from authors you know. Pocketbook doesn’t lock you into their ecosystem like Amazon or Kobo; instead, you can purchase books from other bookstores and use Adobe Digital Editions to load them in. This is useful if you have ebooks from Barnes and Noble, Kobo, Google Books or library books. You can buy the Verse for $139 from the Good e-Reader Store.

The Pocketbook Verse features an E INK Carta e-paper display with a resolution of 1024×768 with 212 PPI. This model will have lower font clarity than the Verse Pro, which has 300 PPI. It also has a front-lit display to read during the day or night. There are physical page turn buttons on the bottom of the screen, which makes it easy to turn pages in ebooks.

Underneath the hood is a Dual Core 1GHZ processor, 512MB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. This model also has a MicroSD that supports 128GB of additional storage, USB-C, G-sensor, and WIFI and is powered by a 1500 mAh battery. The dimensions are 108 × 156 × 7.6 mm and weighs 182 g.

PocketBook Verse is a compact device that weighs only 182 g and easily fits in your bag or purse. With a perfect blend of mechanical control buttons and a touchscreen, the e-reader offers effortless navigation and an intuitive reading experience. Designed to impress, Verse showcases a sleek and stylish look that complements any style. Its minimalist design and eye-catching Bright Blue and Mist Grey colours add a touch of sophistication to your reading sessions.

The Pocketbook Verse supports 25 book and graphic formats, including ACSM, AZW, CBZ, DJVU, DOC, EPUB, FB2, PDF, TXT, JPEG, and PNG, so there is no need to convert your files anymore. With PocketBook, readers can forget about the problem of file conversion and will save their precious time. Thanks to its Adobe DRM support, it is compatible with online library services. Borrowing books online has never been more accessible!

Users can also enjoy the convenience of 11 preloaded dictionaries and explore an additional 42 language combinations, available for free download. Whether learning a new language or enhancing your language skills, PocketBook Verse is the perfect companion for language enthusiasts.





Michael Kozlowski Michael Kozlowski has written about audiobooks and e-readers for the past twelve years. Newspapers and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times have picked up his articles. He Lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.