First Look at the Xiaomi Duokan Reader Pro II E-Reader

Xiaomi released the Duokan Reader Pro II e-reader earlier this year, and we are finally taking a look. This is a dedicated ebook reader for the Chinese market. However, it does have English support. Several ebook reading solutions exist, such as WeChat, Palm, and Jingdong.

The Xiaomi Electronic Paper Book Pro II features a 7.8-inch E INK Carta HD e-paper display with 1872 x 1404 pixels and 300 PPI. Further, there are 24 levels of warm and cold reading light, which ensures the best reading experience irrespective of the ambient lighting condition. The colour scheme is piano black and has a home button below the screen.

Underneath the hood is a quad-core RK3566 chipset, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The e-reader measures 7mm in thickness and weighs just 250 grams. eBook formats that the device is compatible with include EPUB, PDF, TXT, EXCEL, and PPT, among others. The Duokan E Paper Book Pro II supports book transfers via WLAN and Bluetooth. You can transfer ebooks and other digital content with the USB-C port. It comes with an integrated voice search feature as well. It is powered by a 3200 mAh battery.

This device runs Google Android 11, but I am unsure if you can install apps; other Xiaomi models don’t let you do this. There are various speed modes to increase performance if you are using any of the pre-loaded ebook apps or reading a hefty PDF file. You can purchase this e-reader today from the Good e-Reader Store for $299.99.



