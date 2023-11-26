Best Kindle, Kobo, PocketBook, Onyx Boox Cyber Monday deals

It is the season of discounts and enticing deals. So, if you have missed out on Black Friday deals, fret not as there are the Cyber Monday deals you can look forward to. Mentioned here are some of the best Cyber Monday e-reader deals that you might want to check out.

Amazon Kindle deals

This applies to the Kindle model that comes in a shade of black and has lock screen ads.

The model with Denin shade will set you back $84.99

If you prefer the model without lock screen ads, the price would come to $99.99 and $104.99 for the Black and Denim shades respectively.

Prices of all models remain the same irrespective of whether you opt for Kindle Unlimited (3 months) or not.

The model comes with 8 GB of storage, is done up in a shade of black, and shows lock screen ads. The same without the lockscreen ads will cost $139.99 while if you’d like to have the model with 16 GB of storage, the price goes up to $144.99.

Kindle Paperwhite with 16 GB of storage also comes in shades of Agave green and Denim which costs $134.99 when you opt for the lockscreen-ad-supported version while the price goes up to $154.99 for the model with no ads shown on the lockscreen.

There is an offer of three months of Kindle Unlimited subscription for any of the Kindle Paperwhites on sale at no extra cost.

The model comes with 32 GB of storage with a choice of colors being Black, Agave green, and Denim.

Prices are inclusive of a free Kindle Unlimited subscription for three months if you want.

The price is valid for the model that is done up in a Graphite shade, offers 8 GB of storage, and supports lock screen ads. If you opt for the model with no lock screen ads, the price goes up to $199.99.

Next comes the Kindle Oasis model with 32 GB of storage. Here, you have the color options Graphite and Champagne Gold. The Graphite version costs $204.99 and $274.99 depending on whether you will prefer ads shown on the lock screen or not.

The Champagne Gold model, on the other hand, costs $204.99 and $224.99 respectively for the lock screen ad-supported model or otherwise.

Prices remain unchanged whether you opt for the three months of free Kindle Unlimited subscription offer or not.

This is inclusive of the 16 GB Kindle Scribe and Premium Pen. If you’d want it even cheaper, there is the 16 GB Kindle Scribe and the Basic Pen combo which is priced at $239.99.

The 32 GB and 64 GB Kindle Scribe with the Premium Pen cost $279.99 and $304.99 respectively.

You can opt for three months of Kindle Unlimited subscription with any of the models at no extra costs.

