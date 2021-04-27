First look at the Xiaomi Moaan Inkpalm 5 Mini e-reader

The InkPalm 5 Mini is the first modern e-reader that is smaller than six inches, which makes it tremendously pocket friendly at 115 grams. This device features a 5.2 inch E INK Carta HD e-paper screen that is flush with the bezel, with a layer of glass. It has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and 284 PPI. It has 24 white and amber LED lights, so you can read during the night or low light environments.

The Mini has an overall formfactor of a smartphone, it is tall and the edges are rounded, fitting comfortably in the palm of your hand. The color scheme of the front of the e-reader is black, with a very deep blue alongside the sides of the bezel, creeping onto the back platting. There is a small capacitive home button on the bottom and on the right side are a series of buttons, power and volume up and down.

Underneath the hood is a quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There is a USB-C port for transferring data and charging the Mini, it is powered by a 1,500 mAH battery. Other features include support for dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, and power and volume buttons on the side, the volume keys can be used as page turn buttons for ebooks.

This device retails for $149 and is exclusively available from the Good e-Reader Store.



