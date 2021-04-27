Good e-Reader

Amazon Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 10 Plus Ship on May 26th

Amazon has just announced two new 10 inch Fire tablets that are available for pre-order and ship out on May 26th, 2021. The Fire HD 10 and Fire HD feature an updated design, and features to help customers stay entertained, connected, and productive. Plus, with the Fire HD 10 Productivity Bundle, customers can get more done with a detachable keyboard case and a Microsoft 365 Personal subscription.

The Fire HD 10 and HD Plus have similar specs. They both feature a 10 inch capacitive touchscreen display that will display content in 1080p Full HD display and is 10% brighter than the previous generation with more than two million pixels. The screen is thinner and lighter than the previous generation with uniform bezels, and a screen strengthened with aluminosilicate glass.

Underneath the hood is a octa-core 2.0 GHz processor and 3GB RAM. Storage can be configured and you can choose between 32GB or 64GB of internal storage, plus support for up to 1TB of expandable storage via a microSD card, there’s plenty of space for your photos, videos, and apps. There is a single front facing 2MP camera, and it has WIFI, Bluetooth and Immersive Dolby Atmos audio. Battery life should be good for 12 hours of constant use, so you will have to make sure it is charged daily.

What is the difference between the HD 10 and the HD 10 Plus? The RAM has been increased to 4GB, which helps with playing your favorite game or multi-tasking during the day. It also has a premium finish—Soft touch, slate colored finish for a high-quality feel and hassle-free wireless charging—Charge wirelessly with any compatible Qi certified charger, or pair with the Made for Amazon wireless charging dock from Anker (sold separately), and Fire HD 10 Plus transitions from a portable tablet to a countertop smart display with hands-free access to Alexa in Show Mode.

Starting at $149.99, Fire HD 10 is available for pre-order today with 32GB or 64GB of storage and is offered in Black, Denim, Lavender, and Olive colors. Fire HD 10 Plus is available with 32GB or 64GB of storage starting at $179.99. The Made for Amazon Wireless Charging Dock by Anker is available for $49.99 and can be purchased as a bundle with Fire HD 10 Plus. Both tablets can also be purchased as part of the new Fire HD 10 Productivity Bundle, which features a Made for Amazon keyboard case by Fintie and a 12-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription, starting at $219.99.


