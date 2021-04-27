Amazon Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 10 Plus Ship on May 26th

Amazon has just announced two new 10 inch Fire tablets that are available for pre-order and ship out on May 26th, 2021. The Fire HD 10 and Fire HD feature an updated design, and features to help customers stay entertained, connected, and productive. Plus, with the Fire HD 10 Productivity Bundle, customers can get more done with a detachable keyboard case and a Microsoft 365 Personal subscription.

The Fire HD 10 and HD Plus have similar specs. They both feature a 10 inch capacitive touchscreen display that will display content in 1080p Full HD display and is 10% brighter than the previous generation with more than two million pixels. The screen is thinner and lighter than the previous generation with uniform bezels, and a screen strengthened with aluminosilicate glass.

Underneath the hood is a octa-core 2.0 GHz processor and 3GB RAM. Storage can be configured and you can choose between 32GB or 64GB of internal storage, plus support for up to 1TB of expandable storage via a microSD card, there’s plenty of space for your photos, videos, and apps. There is a single front facing 2MP camera, and it has WIFI, Bluetooth and Immersive Dolby Atmos audio. Battery life should be good for 12 hours of constant use, so you will have to make sure it is charged daily.

What is the difference between the HD 10 and the HD 10 Plus? The RAM has been increased to 4GB, which helps with playing your favorite game or multi-tasking during the day. It also has a premium finish—Soft touch, slate colored finish for a high-quality feel and hassle-free wireless charging—Charge wirelessly with any compatible Qi certified charger, or pair with the Made for Amazon wireless charging dock from Anker (sold separately), and Fire HD 10 Plus transitions from a portable tablet to a countertop smart display with hands-free access to Alexa in Show Mode.

Starting at $149.99, Fire HD 10 is available for pre-order today with 32GB or 64GB of storage and is offered in Black, Denim, Lavender, and Olive colors. Fire HD 10 Plus is available with 32GB or 64GB of storage starting at $179.99. The Made for Amazon Wireless Charging Dock by Anker is available for $49.99 and can be purchased as a bundle with Fire HD 10 Plus. Both tablets can also be purchased as part of the new Fire HD 10 Productivity Bundle, which features a Made for Amazon keyboard case by Fintie and a 12-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription, starting at $219.99.

SEATTLE—April 27, 2021—(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon today announced the next generation of Fire HD 10 tablets—the all-new Fire HD 10 and first Fire HD 10 Plus offer powerful performance, a brighter full HD display, updated design, and features to help customers stay entertained, connected, and productive. Plus, with the Fire HD 10 Productivity Bundle, customers can get more done with a detachable keyboard case and a Microsoft 365 Personal subscription. Amazon also introduced an all-new Fire HD 10 Kids tablet for kids ages 3-7, and new Fire Kids Pro tablets built with 6-12 year-olds in mind—learn more here ( www.amazon.com/pr ). “Our best tablets just keep getting better. The new Fire HD 10 is brighter, thinner, and lighter, with an octa-core processor for fast and responsive performance, 50% more RAM, and all-day battery life—and is still only $149.99,” said Kevin Keith, vice president, Amazon Devices. “Plus, we added new apps, features, and accessories, including a Productivity Bundle with the Fire HD 10, a Microsoft 365 Personal subscription, and a detachable keyboard case, to help you get more done.” For just $149.99, the all-new Fire HD 10 features: Fast and responsive —Powerful octa-core 2.0 GHz processor and 3GB RAM, with 50% more RAM than the previous generation for fast performance and app starts.

—Vivid 10.1”, 1080p Full HD display is 10% brighter than the previous generation with more than two million pixels. Updated design —Thinner and lighter design than the previous generation with uniform bezels, and a screen strengthened with aluminosilicate glass.

—Up to 12 hours of battery life for browsing the web, watching videos, listening to music, and more. Plenty of storage —Available with 32GB or 64GB of internal storage, plus support for up to 1TB of expandable storage via a microSD card, there’s plenty of space for your photos, videos, and apps.

—Access millions of movies, TV shows, songs, books, apps, and games on your tablet. Stay connected —2MP front-facing camera is landscape oriented to support widescreen video calls with friends and family—simply ask Alexa to make a call, or use apps like Zoom, Skype, and coming soon, Microsoft Teams.

—Check email, chat with a co-worker, easily view or download a file, update shopping lists, and set calendar reminders using apps like Office, Outlook, OneNote, Microsoft Teams, Notepad, and Dropbox. Split screen —An all-new feature for Fire OS shows two compatible apps like Messenger from Facebook and Prime Video, side-by-side for easy multi-tasking. You can check your social media accounts while watching a movie, take a video call on Zoom while sending a message, or take notes in OneNote while reading a Kindle book.

—Videos, games, and web content sound amazing. Listen via built-in speakers, or connect speakers or headphones via Bluetooth or the headphone jack. Alexa hands-free —With always-ready, hands-free access to Alexa, you can easily control video and music playback, launch apps, get news and sports scores, manage your smart home devices, make a video call, and even enable Show Mode to transform your tablet into an Echo Show experience. Fire HD 10 and Alexa are designed with privacy in mind. When you say, “Alexa,” a blue bar will appear on the screen to indicate that your device is processing your request and is streaming to the cloud. You can also turn the Alexa microphones off on your Fire HD 10 at any time by tapping the Alexa hands-free button in the Quick Settings menu.

—With Amazon Kids, parents can easily manage their kids’ screen time and set daily goals, age filters, and time limits for both weekdays and weekends. Parents can manage these settings on the device or through the Amazon Parent Dashboard. Climate Pledge Friendly—The new Fire HD 10 tablets are certified by Carbon Trust’s ‘Reducing CO2’ Product Carbon Footprint Label, a certification that demonstrates a reduction in the carbon footprint of products, year-over-year. For only $30 more, Fire HD 10 Plus adds: Fast performance —With 4GB RAM, it offers even more memory for playing your favorite game or multi-tasking during the day.

—Soft touch, slate colored finish for a high-quality feel. Hassle-free wireless charging—Charge wirelessly with any compatible Qi certified charger, or pair with the Made for Amazon wireless charging dock from Anker (sold separately), and Fire HD 10 Plus transitions from a portable tablet to a countertop smart display with hands-free access to Alexa in Show Mode. Starting at $219.99, Productivity Bundles include either a Fire HD 10 or Fire HD 10 Plus and: Detachable keyboard case —Designed by Fintie to perfectly fit your Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 10 Plus, the all-new Bluetooth keyboard with detachable case lets you adjust screen-viewing angles for a comfortable typing experience. And if you want to unwind and read a book, the keyboard magnetically detaches and then simply snaps back on when you want to check email, take notes, or browse the internet. The case can also be purchased separately for $49.99.

With Amazon Music, Prime members have access to two million songs and thousands of playlists and stations.

Prime Reading has a rotating selection of more than 1,000 books, magazines, comics, and more. With Amazon First Reads, Prime members get early access to Kindle Books before they publish, based on a selection of titles curated by the Books Editorial team.

Get unlimited full-resolution photo storage and 5GB video storage with Amazon Photos.

With Prime Gaming, customers can enjoy free games, in-game content, a Twitch channel subscription each month, and more. To sign up or start 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, visit www.amazon.com/prime. Pricing and availability Starting at $149.99, Fire HD 10 is available for pre-order today with 32GB or 64GB of storage and is offered in Black, Denim, Lavender, and Olive colors. Fire HD 10 Plus is available with 32GB or 64GB of storage starting at $179.99. The Made for Amazon Wireless Charging Dock by Anker is available for $49.99 and can be purchased as a bundle with Fire HD 10 Plus. Both tablets can also be purchased as part of the new Fire HD 10 Productivity Bundle, which features a Made for Amazon keyboard case by Fintie and a 12-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription, starting at $219.99. Accessory cases are available for Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 10 Plus tablets in Black, Lavender Haze, Deep Sea Blue, and Olive Green. All tablets and accessories will begin shipping on May 26. To learn more, visit: www.amazon.com/firetablets.