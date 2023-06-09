First Look at the Xiaomi Note Digital Note-Taking Device with E INK.

Xiaomi is a Chinese company that sells many e-readers, but they don’t have much experience with digital note-taking devices or e-notes with E INK screens. The company released the Xiaomi Note a couple of weeks ago, and samples are starting to land with reviewers. This product is in our labs and Good e-Reader is proud to provide a comprehensive unboxing and first-look video. You can purchase this device from the Good e-Reader Store for $379.99, and it comes with a free stylus and case.

The Note features a 10.3-inch E Ink Carta HD e-paper display with a resolution of 227 PPI. There is a WACOM screen, so you can use the accompanied stylus to take notes. The colour scheme is a light silver surrounding the bezels and a dark grey stripe on the side; this is where the bezel is where the ledger is; this design is similar to the Remarkable 2. The back plate is also dark grey.

Underneath the hood is a quad-core Cortex A55 processor with 3 GB of memory and 64 GB of native storage. It has a USB-C port for transferring data and charging; WIFi 5 allows you to connect to the internet, and Bluetooth 5.2 for audiobooks, podcasts or music. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack if you don’t want a wireless connection. A 3,000 mAh battery provides the juice, which should keep things moving for several weeks. The battery is backed by 18W fast charging support. The dimensions are 188.65×236.53×5.35mm, and it weighs 440g.

This product is an e-note, which is designed for taking notes, freehand drawing or editing PDF files. It comes with a silver stylus with 4096 degrees of pressure sensitivity. This WACOM pen is compatible with most e-notes on the market, such as Remarkable, Onyx Boox and Kindle Scribe. The pen magnetically attaches itself to the right side of the device, which should ensure you don’t lose it. The pens and tips are pretty different from most e-notes; the pen is made of titanium and has an eraser. The box has seven replacement nibs, which should last a year or two. Also inside of the box is a case. It runs Google Android 11 and ships with WP-Office, and you can install your apps or an alternative market such as the Amazon App Store or Samsung Galaxy Store. The UI and everything else is in China; Xiaomi has told Good e-Reader that they will issue a firmware update with an English toggle, making this relevant to most people in the Western world.