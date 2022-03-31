FlashBooks presents busy entrepreneurs summary of books they don’t have  time to read

Here is a nice solution for those who wish to read books but aren’t able to do so for want of time. Take for instance entrepreneurs who spend the better part of the day and even beyond in the work environment, leaving little to no time pursuing other hobbies like reading. It is here that FlashBooks Business Book Summaries can help make things better for such people who are heart and soul invested in their business.

As might already be perceptible from the name itself, the FlashBooks Business Book Summaries aims to keep busy entrepreneurs informed of that killer business tactics or self-help tips and tricks by presenting them with just the summary of such books. This way, the reader will have the central theme of what the book is all about within just about 20 mins itself without having to go through the entire book, something that would otherwise take days to finish. The Blinklist app too works on a similar principle wherein it lets users have the gist of the book without having to read it from first to last.

Meanwhile, another nice aspect of the FlashBooks Business Book Summaries is that the summaries are available in audiobook format as well. This way, the entrepreneurs have it even better as they can always catch up with it even while they are into something else or while commuting. So, be it self-help books or those that deal with business or marketing concepts, those who have always rued not being able to pick up on those can always get the hang of it by going through or listening to the summary itself.

The company said they have the summaries available of some of the more popular titles such as The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson or Atomic Habits by James Clear. Other such titles that FlashBook offers include The 5 Love Languages by Gary Chapman, and The One Thing by Gary Keller and Jay Paspasan. Plus, more titles are added every month, which means you will always have something new to go through every time.

Flashbook also said their summaries can be comprehended via iPhones, Android devices, Kindle e-readers, desktop PCs, and so on. The audiobooks again are available in MP3 format, which means you can always listen to those via any device that is compatible with the MP3 format. FlashBooks is offering life time access to self-help and business book summaries for $99.99 though the site entrepreneur.com is offering a discount code – DOWNLOADNOW – which will drive down the subscription cost to $69.99.