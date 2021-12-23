Freewrite 3rd Generation E INK typewriter comes out in January

Freewrite has made a business out of developing type writers that have mechanical keyboards with E INK screens. There have been 4 models over the years, and they have just announced the Freewrite Smart Typewriter Gen 3. It has a number of key selling points, it is using an E INK Carta HD display with a front-lit display, for easily reading during the night. There is a new keyboard based on Kailh Box Brown keys switches , which are more durable with the same great tactile feeling. The keyboard is compatible with over 30 languages.

The Freewrite Gen 3 has a different design than the Traveler, which has a clamshell design. It is a full body typewriter that has two E INK screens. The larger one, displays all of your text, while typing. It also shows the navigational entries, such as folders, cloud storage or documents. The screen is 121mm x 68mm and the secondary screen is basically a status window, it is 113mm x 18mm. It has 2GB of internal storage, which is great for authors writing books or journalists. The Freewrite has WIFI, but does not depend on the internet to use it. When you get into a WIFI zone you can export your files to Dropbox, Evernote or Google Drive.

The keyboard seems nice and tactile. It is a full-size mechanical keyboard with Kailh Box Brown keyswitches and supporting 30+ keyboard layouts. There is a myriad of languages that are supported, such as English, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, French, Danish, Swedish, Dutch, Greek, Russian, Hebrew, Arabic, Korean, Chinese, Japanese. There is an all new USB-C port for charging the device and the battery will easily last you four to five weeks. Dimensions are 11.7” x 9.3” x 2.8” (298mm x 237mm x 70mm) and weighs 4.0 lbs (1.8 kg)

The Freewrite Gen 3 is available now for pre-order for $599.99 USD and will begin shipping sometime in January. As always, Good e-Reader will be reviewing this device, as soon as a sample becomes available.

