Upcoming Realme GT 2 Pro features bio-polymer build with paper-like feel

The upcoming Realme flagship phone, the GT 2 Pro isn’t going to be just about the latest and greatest specs but there is something else that sets the phone apart – a bio-polymer build that reduces the plastic constituent to just the bare minimum, Engadget reported. That is not all as the phone is also the handiwork of the Japanese design icon Naoto Fukasawa of Muji and Infobar fame who imparted a textured paper-like feel to the rear of the phone. The only other time Realme collaborated with the Japanese design master has been for the GT Master Edition that was launched in July 2021.

Coming back to the GT 2 Pro, it is going to be unique in that it is the only one of its kind to feature what is being referred to as the Paper Tech Master Design. The bio polymer material derived from paper pulp has been supplied by the Saudi Arabia-based SABIC and has received the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification or ISCC. The latter should also be a measure of it being at the top when it comes to environment friendliness. Good to see the company extending the same to the packaging as well where the plastic ratio has gone down to a mere 0.3 percent, down from the 21.7 percent of its predecessors.

However, while the paper-like feel for the phone’s rear can be a welcome change from the usual plastic or glass build of almost all smartphones out there, there are a few questions that remain unanswered. It’s like whether the phone supports wireless charging even though that would be a small price to pay if it doesn’t given its environment-friendly attribute. It will also be interesting to see how durable the build turns out to be in real life, whether it’s going to be prone to pick up stains, or for that matter, how easy it is going to be to clean the rear surface and so on.

Meanwhile, the squarish portion just to the right of the camera module is no less intriguing either. For some sources maintain it could be a separate and independent display, likely an E Ink-like e-paper display used for displaying notification and other info. This, if true will make for a battery efficient method of displaying current notifications that will have just the minimum impact on battery power.

These apart, it shouldn’t be a surprise the see the phone packing in the best of specs. These include the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC which makes it among the first, following the Moto Edge X30, to feature the newest Qualcomm chipset. The other unique aspect of the phone is going to be its 150-degree ultra-wide-angle camera, something that will let the phone have sort of a fish-eye camera view. This isn’t available with the current crop of smartphone cameras which maxes out at a 120-degree field of view.

Yet another way the Realme GT 2 Pro can score over its rivals is its innovative triple radio system otherwise referred to as the Antenna Array Matrix System. Realme is describing it as the world’s first ultra-wide-band antenna switching tech which lets the phone latch on to any of the dozen antennas onboard that has the best signal. The system also includes a symmetrical Wi-Fi antenna which allows for 20 percent better signal stability.

Mention must also be made of the 360-degree NFC feature which is brought about by connecting the NFC module to the cellular antennas at the top, apart from its own antenna. This leads to an NFC 3 antenna array and ensures the phone is able to read NFC via either of its sides, something that allows for better Bluetooth pairing or more convenient contactless payments.

As for its availability, the Realme GT 2 Pro is set for launch in China on January 4, 2022. It’s not known when the phone will see an international launch, or what it might cost though the company has always been known to price their phones competitively.