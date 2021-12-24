New Overdrive Libby app update offers enhanced accessibility options

OverDrive said they have introduced some changes to the Libby app that are aimed at making it more accessible to all users, including those with visual, motor, or cognitive deficiencies. The company said they have taken inputs directly from those with visual defects – low vision to even blind individuals – thanks to their association with Fable to ensure the updates introduced to the Libby app makes it even more accessible to those with special needs.

OverDrive said they have also taken into account common industry standards such as the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines or WCAG apart from inputs from Fable for devising the new features of the app. Fable happens to be an accessibility platform driven by people having disabilities which makes them an authority when it comes to defining the requirements of those with special needs.

Changes introduced to the new Libby app update include the Screen reader support which is for those with low to zero vision so that they too can read e-books and e-magazines or listen to audiobooks via the Libby app itself. While it is limited to screen readers on Android and iOS mobile apps, future versions that work with desktop screen readers like NVDA and JAWS are also being planned.

Then there is the Read From Here feature which is basically a real aloud feature so that the app will read aloud the e-book or magazine from that point where the Read From Here mode is invoked.

There is the Navigation Bar label feature too which lets users add captions beneath each of the navigation bar icons that show within an in-app menu. This will allow for ease in navigation though the feature is currently available only in the English language.

Further, there is the adjustable text size feature too which relies on the text size setting of the user device to scale the text according to user preferences. Among the other features that the latest update brings along include adjustable playback speed for audiobooks where users can select from 48-speed settings to find the one that they are most comfortable with. Then there are keyboard shortcuts available too as well as lighting options that allow users to select between light or dark mode accordingly.

OverDrive also stated there are more accessibility options that would be made available in early January 2022. These include Screen reader and voice control improvements, keyboard focus indicators, full screen menus as well as an updated menu icon.

Other accessibility features that is due out next month include those that will reduce color and text variation. The update is also designed to provide for less motion and haptics while there is going to be a new orientation locking feature coming that will automatically select the orientation that best suits the content being consumed.