Freewrite International Editions are sold out

Astrohaus has just confirmed that they are totally sold out of the international edition of the Freewrites and Hemingwrites. It looks like these will now be discontinued and the company will focus on their newest product, the Freewrite Traveler. Traveler supports 30+ alternative keyboard layouts in software, including QWERTZ, AZERTY, DVORAK, and more. Perfect for the non-US customer. The Traveler is now on sale, it has received a discount of $150.

The Freewrite Traveler is basically an E INK enabled typewriter with mechanical keyboard and is distraction free. You can easily write for weeks, before it needs a charge. This is ideal if you are taking it on vacation, when outside of a WIFI area, everything is stored locally, once you are in a WIFI area again, you can sync with with a number of cloud storage providers and access the files on your PC or MAC.

The Freewrite Traveler features a 4.76 primary display and a 2.76 inches writing window. They both utilize E INK E-paper and the refresh rate on entered text is pretty solid. The smaller writing window can display a myriad of information, such as folder information, a clock, or even word count and “reading time” based on standard reading speeds. The device boots instantly upon opening, giving you a stark white e-ink page. It was a USB-C port for charging to a wall outlet or connected to your PC/MAC. One of the downsides of the screen is that it does not have a front-light, so you will have to write during the day or make sure there is enough environmental light, such as a lamp or overhead light to write with.



