Fujitsu introduces new writing features in Quaderno Gen 2 update

One of the great things about choosing a Fujitsu Quaderno, is that the company regularly pushes out new firmware updates, providing plenty of new features and enhancements. A couple of days ago the company released 1.100.09250 for the second generation Quaderno A4 and A5. They have improved functions related to handwriting, such as pen pressure. They now support the charging from USB PD devices and also fixed the connectivity with MAC computers that are employing the M1 chip.

There are also some new features when it comes to the overall writing experience. There now three types of pens, such as pencil, fountain and brush. There are also four different pen colors, black, blue, red, white. These colors do not display on the e-paper display, but only if you take screen captures or export your notes as PNG or PDF files and export them to your computer. If you are a fan of making highlights, there are two types of highlighters, freestyle and text. These highlights can also be colorized in blue, green, red and yellow.

Likely the best part of this update, is that the Quaderno now has pressure sensitivity with the stylus. You can now press light or hard and get different line thickness. This has been a feature that many users have been asking about, and it is finally available.



