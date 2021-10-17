Onyx Boox is going to announce new products on October 20th

Onyx Boox has some new devices that are ready to be announced. The company posted on their Weibo account that they are having a product release event on October 20th, 2021. It remains unclear if they are are going to release a single new e-reader or e-note, or if they have a few that will be unveiled.

Normally, Onyx refreshes their entire lineup every year with better hardware specs and a higher version of Android, it is likely their new devices will use Android 11. I believe that they will not release a bunch of new products, and will likely only announce one or two of them. This is primarily attributed to the global chip shortage, EPD shortage (electronic paper display), mineral shortage and power outages in many of the Chinese plants.

All of these shortages have prevented companies from releasing new products this year and many popular brand such as Remarkable, Supernote, Boyue, Tolino and others are frequently out of stock on all of their devices. This is because there is simply not enough E INK panels to go around, the lion share have been allocated to the new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, Paperwhite Signature Edition and the Kobo Sage/Libra 2.

What do you think Onyx will release on the October 20th?



( Editor in Chief ) Michael Kozlowski has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past twelve years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times. He Lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.