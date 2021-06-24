Fujitsu Quaderno A5 and A4 Second Generation now available

Fujitsu has just released the second generation Quaderno A5 with a 10.3 inch screen and A4 with a 13.3 inch screen. These devices are primarily geared towards digital note taking, freehand drawing and viewing/editing PDF files. The major selling points is that it is thinner, more lightweight and has a WACOM screen, so pen latency has been improved by over 30%. In addition, it is using a new E Ink display and a new CPU and reaction speed such as page turning has also improved by about 20%.

The Fujitsu Quaderno A4 is using E INK Carta 1250, which is the first device to use this new screen technology. The device features a 13.3 inch E INK display with a resolution of 1650 x 2200 with 207 PPI. The Quaderno A5 is 1404 x 1872 with 227 PPI. Both of the screens are capacitive, so you can use your finger to interact with it and for the first time, Fujitsu is utilizing a WACOM display. You can assign your favorite functions to the side buttons and tail switch of the stylus pen. You can freely select from five functions: red pen, eraser, highlight, range selection, and enlargement. For example, if you assign an eraser to the tail switch, you can erase handwriting in a natural way.

Underneath the hood of both the A5 and A4 is a Cortex A53 Quad-core 1.8 GHZ processor, 32GB of internal storage, which is good for storing around 10,000 PDF files and 4GB of RAM. It has a USB-C port, which is great for people who want one cable for all of their devices. It has WIFI, Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC support for FeliCa (screen unlock) and NFC Forum Type 4 Tag (easy connection with QUADERNO Mobile App). You will easily get up to 4 weeks of usage before you have to recharge it.

The Fujitsu A4 2nd generation is available now from the Good e-Reader Store for $799.99 and the Fujitsu Quaderno A5 is available for $569.99, also from the Good e-Reader Store. There is also a new stylus that Lamy designed that is compatible with both the A4 and A5, it has a neat gunmetal silver color scheme and also buttons that can be mapped to do different things. There is also a number of new accessories such as cases, replacement stylus and extra nibs.

