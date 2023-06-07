Good e-Reader is now a distributor for Barnes and Noble Nook

Good e-Reader is proud to announce that they have become an official distributor for the Barnes and Noble Nook line of e-readers and tablets. These products are available at the same price as Barnes and Noble charges on their website and in over 600 retail locations in the United States. This is the first time they have partnered with a Canadian company to sell e-readers.

Barnes and Noble are considered one of the most prominent players in the e-reader industry. They have released their Nook e-readers since 2009 and develop new models every two years. One of their trademarks has been physical page buttons, which make it easy to hold the device in one hand, and flip pages, without needing to swipe and gesture on the touchscreen. Management in the Nook division is the best they have ever been, and since the company was taken private a couple of years ago, they have all the time in the world to make Nook the dominant e-reader in the United States.

Good e-Reader is the leading online news publication devoted to e-readers, e-reader reviews, digital publishing, manga audiobook and ebook news. The company was established in 2008, a year after the original Kindle came out. Since then, Good e-Reader has been the most trusted news source on the internet and has several high-quality authors who review products and provide previews of new devices that are coming out soon.

Barnes and Noble and Good e-Reader have worked together for quite some time. All the e-readers on their website have reviews and unboxing videos on their product listings that Good e-Reader has produced. These high-quality 4K videos are great for informing customers about what comes inside the box and how it functions. All future products will also have Good e-Reader videos on their product description page.

Good e-Reader sells the Barnes and Noble Nook Glowlight 4, Barnes and Noble Nook Glowlight 4e, Barnes and Noble/Lenovo Nook Tablet 10 and their official cases in their online store and official Shopify Store. When the new Nook Glowlight Plus 2023 edition is released, this model will also be available for customers to purchase.

