Good e-Reader Launches new Community Forum

Good e-Reader has just launched our new forum software on the website. We will be publishing news that is either too short for a dedicated post on our main website and exclusive bonus content. This is a place where our users can ask questions about what e-reader they should buy or participate in discussions on our sections devoted to the Amazon Kindle, Kobo, Nook, Onyx Boox or Pocketbook. If you own any of these devices, this is a good place to talk about it or have a question answered by our staff.

We have a staff of moderators that will ensure that there will be little to no spam on the site and users can ask questions or reply, without needing to register an account. There are benefits of registering an account such as being able to upload a custom avatar and use a signature. Registered users can also create polls and vote in existing polls.

This is early days for us and we will constantly be adding in new features and enhancements. If you have any idea for a forum or want us to create one, please let me know.

