Grab the best cases for your Kindle Oasis

Amazon has been a dominating presence in the world of e-readers for many years now. The Kindle Oasis, in particular, is a staple E Ink device across thousands of households in the West. There are many benefits of owning a Kindle but we admit its drab looks can be a bit of a downer. If you’re looking to spruce up your boring old Kindle Oasis, there is no better way than buying an attractive case for it.

We’ve gathered a list of excellent cases that you can use to bring some life to your generic-looking Kindle Oasis. Get a cover that you like so your reading sessions have a dash of color. These cases will fit the 9th and 10th generations of the Kindle Oasis perfectly.

CaseBot offers a gorgeous PU leather cover for the 9th and 10th generations of the Kindle Oasis. It has a strap and a kickstand built-in and the exterior is water-resistant. As for the inside, that is lined with a microfiber material that protects your precious Kindle Oasis from dust and other small dirt particles.

You can even store bookmarks, notes, or cards within the cover as it has a pocket sewn into the folio cover. If the designs featured here don’t catch your fancy, don’t worry. CaseBot carries an extremely wide range of colors and patterns for this lovely case. There’s sure to be something to match everyone’s taste in the selection.

Those who are interested to buy the CaseBot Stand Case for All-New Kindle Oasis can get one for themselves for $21.99 on Amazon.

It goes without saying that Kindle Oasis owners are probably (definitely) die-hard bibliophiles. Bookworms from around the globe will adore the rustic and charming KleverCase Hardback Book Cover. For all intents and purposes, the case will make your reading device appear to be a traditional hardcover book. It is made of lightweight fabric material and can resist splashes of water.

The Kindle Oasis cover comes in a variety of different looks, each one bearing a remarkable resemblance to notable works such as Advanced Potion Making by J. K. Rowling and our personal favorite, The Lord of the Rings by J. R. R. Tolkien.

Looks aside, this cover from KleverCase features a unique ‘Grip Hold’ system to attach your e-reader to the cover. Apparently, this material is so strong and reliable that it is used in NASA spacesuits. That is very reassuring indeed!

You can get this cover for your Kindle Oasis in one of 11 book cover styles for $39.95 on Amazon.

Enjoy the plush feel of this soft case for your Kindle Oasis made by the brand Ayotu. It is made of a wonderfully velvety substance that is amazing to touch and hold. There’s a wide range of beautiful colors to pick from, nine to be exact. However, there’s more than meets the eye to this cover.

Ayotu’s option has been designed articulately with a unique honeycomb structure inside. This is meant to help keep your Kindle Oasis cool during long reading sessions by dissipating the excess heat. The flap that covers the e-paper display consists of multiple protective layers and is built to be durable. It is also magnetic so it can trigger the sleep and wake functions of your Oasis.

You can use it comfortably knowing full well at the back of your head that the Ayotu Skin Touch Feeling Case is resistant to light scratches and scrapes. It can also withstand a few splashes and little droplets of water here and there.

If you’d like to take the Ayotu Skin Touch Feeling Case into your possession, you can do so by purchasing it for $24.99 at Amazon.

We’ve covered book lovers but what about those of you art fanatics out there? Fret not for we haven’t forgotten you. If you eat, sleep, and breathe art you’re going to fall head over heels in love with the BOZHUORUI Ultra-Thin Protective Cover. Sporting a gigantic painted artwork across the entire length of the cover front and back, a Kindle Oasis case doesn’t get any more artistic.

Of course, you get to pick from assorted paintings although the selection is relatively small compared to some of the other options. There are five different finishes with elements of nature or animals as the centerpiece. This case also has a magnetic covering and is compatible with the Kindle Oasis’s sleep/wake function.

You can buy one of these lightweight and super thin cases from BOZHUORUI for a very reasonable price. It costs only $18.99 on Amazon, striking a great bargain.

Bright and cheerful yellows and pinks are not every individual’s cup of tea and that’s okay. Cases like the MoKo Premium Smart Cover bring a more sensible and down-to-earth offering to the table. This cover is really formal and is the equivalent of an office-appropriate dress code for your Kindle Oasis. However, it isn’t boring thanks to its dapper, premium looks.

You can opt for the Gray color or go with aqua hues such as Denim Indigo and Denim Green. The flap will wake your Kindle’s screen when lifted and automatically put the device to sleep when covering the E Ink display. This is because there are two strong magnets housed within the cover.

The external cover is made of a luxurious PU leather material whereas the interior is constructed with an anti-scratch microfiber. It also has a slim elastic strap for extra grip, preventing accidental falls.

You can get this MoKo cover to add a business flair to your Kindle device for $12.99 on Amazon. Kindly note that only the Gray and Denim Indigo options cost $12.99 while the Denim Green color variant is priced at $14.99.

Where most Kindle Oasis cases have a similar form factor, the Fintie Flip Case stands apart from the crowd. Fintie decided to go in another direction with its kickstand cum cover (literally). Instead of flipping open in a fashion similar to a book cover, this case’s covering flips open from the top and tucks away under the bottom of the e-reader.

As a bonus, the unique folding mechanism allows the user to use the folio cover as a stand to prop up the e-paper device as well. This means you can read hands-free with your Kindle Oasis wrapped in the Fintie Flip Case. There is a patch of velcro on the insides of the cover which firmly plants the e-reader in a secure, upright position.

And of course, the Fintie case is also magnetic so you get the perks of auto sleep/wake detection on your Kindle Oasis along with a steady covering that stays fixed in place. This is a nifty buy and surely worth every dime you shell out for it.

This Fintie Flip Case is available in five colorful designs, all of which cost the same at $19.99 from Amazon. The only exception to that price is the Shades of Blue option featuring mandalas and hues of turquoise and gold. For that, you’ll have to pay $20.99, a dollar extra.

