Guowen R8 e-Note With 7.8-inch e-Paper Display Launched

The Dangdang Guowen R8 e-note device featuring a 7.8-inch e-paper display has been launched, ITHome reported. The R8 e-note device comes in two versions: black-and-white and colour. Both share the same external design and internal build, the only difference being the display type.

One of the highlights of the e-note is its asymmetrical build, with the right bezel being thicker than the rest. The thicker bezel also hosts the twin page turn buttons. With most of the bulk concentrated within the thicker portion, users will find it easy to hold the device along the thicker edge to continue reading without tiring their arms. Turning pages will also be a seamless experience, thereby adding to the overall pleasure of reading. That said, the bezels on the top and bottom are pretty on the thicker side. The device otherwise measures just 4.9mm at its thinnest point.

Under the hood lies a 1.8GHz quad-core A55 processor, 4 GB memory, and 64 GB of storage. Power comes from a 3000 mAh battery, which, the company claims, will support continuous standby time of 21 days or 10,000 page turns. As already stated, the display comprises a 7.8-inch Kaleido 3 or monochrome e-paper display. While the monochrome e-paper display has a 300 PPI resolution, Kaleido 3, as we all know, offers 300 PPI and 150 PPI B/W and colour resolution, respectively. The display also gets warm and cold front light controls that ensure the perfect reading experience irrespective of the ambient lighting conditions.

The e-note runs Android 11, an open system that allows you to install any Android application. However, with several e-note devices launched recently featuring Android 14 OS, Android 11 does feel quite dated. It supports almost all e-books or comic book formats, including PDF, HTML, ePUB, rtf, FB2, txt, mobi, doc, AZW3, etc. The accompanying capacitive pen can be used for note-taking, journaling, annotating, sketching, etc. For this, several pen styles are available: ball-point pens, pencils, marker pens, fountain pens, and so on. Plus, many templates are available to cover all possible requirements for office, study, etc.

The e-note device’s sensors include a hall sensor and a gravity sensor. It supports Wi-Fi 6 (2.4G, 5G) and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity. There is also a Type-C port for recharging the battery while providing wired connectivity. The e-note also features an integrated microphone. It measures 192 x 140 x 4.9 – 8.5 mm in dimensions and weighs 260 grams. As for the price, it starts at 1399 yuan (192 USD) for the B/W model and 1699 (233 USD) for the coloured version. The coloured model and capacitive pen will set you back 1899 yuan (260 USD). Orders can be placed at JD.com.