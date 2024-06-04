Hanvon Clear 6 e-Reader Gets New Software Update

Hanvon has rolled out a new update – version 1.00.41 – that introduces several new features, ITHome reported. Prime among them is the new high-speed refresh mode which Hanvon said will allow for faster text browsing without causing significant ghosting effects. Then there is also going to be the new ‘Image White Edge Crop’ feature that crops out the white space surrounding the text portion of a page. This way, the text portion gets highlighted which in turn allows for a more immersive reading experience.

Other enhancements introduced to the ePUB book formats include the addition of a new ‘right indent’ layout which will suit those who prefer such a reading layout. Then there is a new large font size introduced as well while there is a new line spacing range setting introduced which allows for the adjustments made up to 3 at one go.

Similarly, there are a few other new features that the update brings along which applies to the Mobi book format. Those include the new reading underlining prompt feature for audiobooks. There are three new styles introduced for text highlighting as well. Those include a wavy line and dotted line along with four colors for note taking.

Apart from these, the front light too has been optimized to allow for a more even spread of the available light once the brightness is increased. Plus, there is the new Restore Factory Settings feature introduced too.

Hanvon had launched the Clear 6 e-reader in late February this year. The e-reader features a 6-inch monochrome e-paper display having 1024 x 758 pixels resolution. It offers 30-level DC dimming with cold and warm temperature controls along with a ‘software-level’ 256 grayscale display. Under the hood lies a quad-core 1.8Ghz processor while keeping the device awake is a 3000 mAh battery.