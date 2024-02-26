Hanvon Clear 6 e-reader now on sale via JD

The Hanvon Clear 6 e-reader has already made it to the JingDong retail store, revealing some key aspects of the device. As is already known, there is going to be a 6-inch E Ink Carta 1200 display upfront that is backed by 30-level DC dimming and warm/cold light controls. The display supports 16 levels of grayscale which gets enhanced to 256 levels of grayscale thanks to the use of special software tweaks.

The e-reader is built around a 1.8 GHz quad-core processor with memory varying from either 2 GB or 4 GB. With either version, you have 32 GB of native storage. Power comes from a 3000 mAh battery which should do a good job of keeping the device active for several weeks at least even though no battery life info has been revealed yet. The e-reader runs Android 11 which allows for the installation of third-party apps as well.

Hanvon said the Clear 6 supports up to 28 e-books and audiobook formats. For the latter, the Clear 6 comes equipped with AI-enabled speakers for a more human-like tone. The e-reader measures just 6 mm in thickness and weighs 160 grams only. Connectivity options with the e-reader include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 while there is also the USB-C port for wired connectivity and data transfer roles.

All of the above specs promise a nice little e-reader that is extremely handy and should offer a nice e-book reading experience just about anywhere. It remains to be seen though if it can live up to the expectations in real life.