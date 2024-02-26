Onyx Boox Leaf 3C with 7-inch Kaleido 3 display launched

Much along the expected lines, Onyx Boox has launched the Leaf 3C e-reader featuring a 7-inch color e-paper display. More specifically, the Leaf 3 comes with a 7-inch Kaleido 3 display encased in a shell made famous by the Kindle Oasis years back. That way, there are relatively thin bezels on all three sides save for the left bezel which is significantly thicker than the rest. The left bezel is also thicker which tapers off to being really thin for the rest of the e-reader. You also have a pair of page-turning buttons on the left.

On the inside lies an 8-core Qualcomm processor that is coupled with 4 gigs of LPDDR4X memory and 64 GB of EMMC 5.1 storage, it being further expandable to 1 TB. It runs the open system Android 11 OS which allows for the installation of third-party software as the need might be. Onyx Boox is claiming the Qualcomm processor on the Leaf 3 is 170 percent more powerful than its predecessor.

The Leaf 3 also comes pre-installed with the NeoReader which is based on Android 11. NeoReader is capable of reading 20 document formats, besides supporting direct file and wireless mutual transfers. Powering the e-reader is a 2300 mAh battery which is rated at a standby time of 20 days and a battery life of 40 days.

Other features of the e-reader include a highly sensitive microphone, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0. It measures 156 x 137 x 6 mm and tips the scale at 190 grams. There is also the Type-C port for wired connectivity and charging of the device.

The Onyx Boox Leaf 3C can be pre-ordered via JD for 1789 yuan (around 250 USD).