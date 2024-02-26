Hanvon C10 e-note with 9.7-inch E Ink display launched

While we awaited Hanvon to launch its new Clear 6 e-reader, the company pulled off a surprise by introducing an e-note device as well. The Hanvon C10, as the E Ink tablet is named comes with some nice features and functionalities that can make it the ideal note-taking device for many. What is nice is that the C10 is already on sale via JD where it is being offered for a pre-sale price of 1,999 yuan, which comes to around 277.73 USD as per current exchange rates. The e-note though is going to be available only in China.

Coming to the device, the C10 features a 9.7-inch E Ink display having 1200 x 825 resolution. Hanvon said the biggest positive of the display is its ultra-high clarity which has been achieved by removing the light guide plate and the capacitive screen. With none of these above the E Ink layer, screen transparency has improved significantly. Add to this the no blue light and no flicker attributes and you have a truly mesmerizing display, to say the least.

Behind the display lies the 1.8 GHz quad-core processor that works in tandem with 4 GB of memory and 64 GB of storage. A 3500 mAh battery keeps the device going and should last several days easily, if not more. The e-note also comes bundled with Hanvon’s proprietary electromagnetic stylus. The company said the stylus does not require to be charged for its operation and offers 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity. The e-note runs Android 11 and weighs a convenient 345 grams.

