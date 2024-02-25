Hanvon Clear 6 e-reader slated for Feb. 26 launch

Hanvon said they have lined up its new Clear 6 e-reader for launch on Feb. 26, ITHome reported. From the image that the company has revealed, the upcoming Clear 6 can be seen sporting a conventional design in that it has similar-sized bezels on all three sides save for the chin which is significantly thicker. The chin also hosts what can be presumed to be the Home button.

While the front design is quite basic and does not offer any surprises, the rear impresses with the textured wavy patterns present. Those serve as a non-slippery surface and should aid in holding the device as well. The image also shows the upcoming Clear 6 in black and cyan color schemes which is going to be priced at 699 yuan (98.3 USD).

Unfortunately, there is nothing else that we know about the Clear 6 at the moment. The company had earlier launched the Clear 7 e-reader with an Oasis-like asymmetrical design, the difference here being that the thicker portion sports vertical wavy patterns. The rest of it is a familiar design where the thicker edge hosts the physical page turn buttons. The Clear 7 is also remarkably thin, measuring just 3.9mm at its thinnest portion. It also weighs just 175 grams, making it among the lightest around.

Other specs of the Clear 7 include a 7-inch Carta 1200 300PPI E Ink display and a quad-core processor, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of storage. It offers warm and cold front light controls and a 2400 mAh battery for power. Other features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB-C connectivity. Since it runs Android, it does not lock you to a particular content eco-system.

It remains to be seen what the upcoming Clear 6 e-reader has to offer. Stay tuned.