Hanvon Clear 7 Turbo e-Reader to Launch on December 24

Hanvon is all set to launch a new e-reader on December 24, ITHome reported. Of course, the company hasn’t revealed all the details yet, only mentioning that the upcoming e-reader will be powered by a Qualcomm octa-core processor and a 2700 mAh battery. The e-reader will sport a 7-inch display that boasts dual-mode afterimage self-clearing technology. This should ensure faster page turns and a clear and sharp display.

The company currently sells the Clear 7 e-reader with a 7-inch 300-PPI display. The display supports 16 grayscale levels, designed to simulate 256-level grayscale using advanced software algorithms. It also supports 30-level DC dimming, and the warm and cold temperature settings ensure the most optimum reading experience in ambient lighting.

A distinguishing feature of the Clear seven e-reader is its Oasis-like asymmetrical design, complete with physical page turn buttons. This makes it easy to hold the device even without tiring your arms. The page turn buttons add to the reading pleasure without interrupting the flow. Expect the upcoming Clear 7 Turbo to have many of the design cues of the Clear 7, with more power to justify its Turbo badging.