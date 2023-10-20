Hanvon N10 Max 2024 e-note boasts impressive specs and features

Hanvon has introduced its latest e-note device, the N10 Max, boasting a 13.3-inch E Ink display that prioritizes user comfort by avoiding harmful blue light emission. The proprietary 16-level grayscale algorithm enhances the display, simulating a 256-level grayscale experience. Accompanying the N10 Max is Hanvon’s wireless passive electromagnetic pen, a sleek dark purple stylus that supports 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity and includes two integrated replacement refills.

One standout feature is the flexible screen micro-suspension design, providing a soft and elastic surface reminiscent of writing on thick paper. This design choice aims to enhance the writing experience, offering a more natural feel compared to plastic or glass surfaces that can be slippery.

Under the hood, the N10 Max packs a powerful punch with a 1.8 GHz quad-core RK3566 processor, 8 GB of LPDDR4X memory, and a spacious 128 GB of storage, placing it in the notebook category. It also includes an SD card slot should you need additional storage. Running on Android 11, the e-note device is equipped with a substantial 6000 mAh battery. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port. Despite its large size, the device maintains a slim profile at 6.6mm and a weight of 480 grams.

In addition to impressive hardware, the N10 Max boasts noteworthy software features. Those include real-time voice transcription supports handwriting, transcription, and recording. The e-note offers an optimal reading experience for over ten common document formats, including PDF, ePUB, TXT, MOBI, and more. The device supports a split-screen note-taking feature, allowing users to simultaneously take notes and read. Moreover, it comes with free access to the company’s OCR technology, enabling accurate and quick recognition of PDFs or handwritten notes into editable text.

An interesting addition is the Reference News feature, which provides a customized collection of newspaper articles updated daily at 8 AM. The reading module supports multiple languages, including English, Mandarin, and Cantonese, offering customization options such as voice choice, volume adjustment, and speech rate control. The Hanvon N10 Max appears to be a feature-rich and user-friendly device catering to both creative and professional needs. The 2024 edition of the N10 Max comes in a stylish white design.