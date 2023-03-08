Hanvon N10 Touch is a 10.3-inch e-note

Hanvon has released several digital e-notes with E INK screens in the past year. They started the N10 series with physical buttons to access various functions of the tablets since they did not have touchscreens. The N10 Max was the first model released in 2023 that had a full touchscreen with no buttons and featured a 13.3-inch display. They have followed that up with the N10 Touch, which has a 10.3-inch screen in ENGLISH.

The Hanvon N10 Touch features a capacitive touchscreen E INK Carta HD screen with a resolution of 1872×1404 and 227 PPI. The screen is flush with the bezel and protected by a layer of glass. There is no WACOM layer; it uses a proprietary active stylus with 4079 degrees of pressure sensitivity and an eraser on the top. This model has a front-lit display, providing cool light and a colour temperature system, providing warm light. These two can be combined to give an excellent lighting system.

Underneath the hood is a 4-core 1.8GZ processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It has WIFI, Bluetooth 5.1 and stereo speakers to listen to audiobooks, podcasts or music. Since it has Bluetooth, you can also connect wireless earbuds or headphones. It is powered by a 4000 mAh battery, which should provide a few weeks’ worths of charge.

The N10 Touch is running a Hanvon Skin on top of Android 11. It does not have Google Play or Google Play Services, so you must sideload in an alternative app store, such as the Samsung Galaxy Store or the Amazon App Store, or you can install both. You can buy it from the Good e-Reader Store for $499



( Editor-in-chief ) Michael Kozlowski has writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past twelve years. Newspapers and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times have picked up his articles. He Lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.