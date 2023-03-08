The Xiaomi Duokan Pro II e-reader is back in stock. The e-reader with a 7.8-inch display having 300 PPI resolution makes a strong case for itself. The 24-level warm and cold backlight system ensures you always have the most optimum reading experience whatever the ambient lighting conditions might be like. The quad-core RK3566 chipset under the hood allows for relatively fast and stable performance. There is 2 GB of memory onboard along with 32 gigs of storage.

Another highlight of the e-reader is the Android 11 OS that it comes pre-loaded with. This makes it easy for users to install the app they need to run on the device. That way, users can install the e-reader app of their choice, be it Kindle, Kobo, or whatever. Further, with a depth of just 7mm and a weight of 250 grams, the Duokan Pro II is also easy to hold and operate. Power comes from a 3200 mAh battery that is rated to last 6 weeks on a single charge.

As of now, the e-reader can be procured from the Good e-Reader Store where it is priced at $299 USD and is shipping worldwide.

