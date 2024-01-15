Harper Introduces YA Imprint

In the UK, HarperCollins Children’s Books is starting a new imprint for young adults called Harper Fire, as reported by the bookseller. Harper Fire, a new part of HarperCollins Children’s Books, will be headed by publishing director Natalie Doherty.

She shared:

“We’re really happy to start Harper Fire, where we’ll have amazing authors. There’s a lot more to come! Harper Fire helps us give the best young adult books to readers who love great stories, just like we do.”

HarperCollins mentioned that the new imprint is an opportunity to release good books. These will be for all young adult readers, with diverse authors and stories. They also said that Harper Fire will have a special social media presence.

The first book to come out under this new name was Compass and Blade by Rachel Greenlaw on February 29. HarperCollins Children’s Books said they’ll publish important books under this new imprint. These will include titles such as A Language of Dragons by S F Williamson, Brielle & Bear by Salomey Doku, and The Goldens by Lauren Wilson.

