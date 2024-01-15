Keanu Reeves Set to Release First Novel

“The Book of Elsewhere” will be released on 23 July 2024. Reeves has proved his metal numerous times as a phenomenal actor. He now wishes to conquer the ocean of writing. Written by Keanu and his British Co-author China Miéville, this book expands to the BRZRKR comic book series.

Reeves mentioned in a press conference, “China did exactly what I was hoping for–he came in with a clear architecture for the story and how he wanted to play with the world of BRZRKR, a world that I love so much. I was thrilled with his vision and feel honored to be a part of this collaborative process.”

The storyline is based on Berezeker’s quest. He is half-mortal and half-god, seeking salvation by finding the key to his mortality. Penguin Random House’s label Del Rey Books is helping to release this book in audiobook and hardcover formats.

Reeves decided to write a new book. He wanted to keep exploring the character he helped create in the 2021 comic book series. The comics, which had 12 issues and were made with the help of Matt Kindt and Ron Garney, were published by Boom! Studios.

Reeves may have made some risky moves in his early career, But he has grown since then. Audiences and fans will surely enjoy this new work by Reeves that reflects his inner changes and view of the world.

Reeves plans to make the BRZRKR series even bigger by acting in a real-life movie for Netflix. He also wants to be part of an animated spin-off series with the same name on Netflix. The visual appeal of a live action is increasing fans’ anticipation.

The new book will keep telling the story of the Hollywood actor, which started in 2021. This comic became popular and was the best-selling debut of a new comic series in over 25 years. It even got the title of the number one comic of the decade, according to Penguin.

China mentioned in a press conference, “I hope readers get to experience even a fraction of the pleasure reading THE BOOK OF ELSEWHERE that I experienced in the writing – in the serious business of play.”