The reMarkable 2 is now available in India

One of the downfalls of importing e-readers and e-notes is the high tax in India. Indian residents must have a PAN, GSTIN or AADHAR tax card to buy and deliver products online. Things are getting a bit easier with the latest news that the Remarkable 2 e-paper writing tablet, starting January 15th, customers in India will be able to purchase reMarkable 2 and accessories exclusively on Amazon.in.
The reMarkable 2 will be available for the suggested retail price of ₹43,999 for the bundle including reMarkable 2 and Marker Plus, and ₹53,799 for the bundle including reMarkable 2, Marker Plus and Book Folio in gray polymer weave. Marker Plus (₹13,599) and Type Folio (₹19,499) will be available for purchase separately. No-cost equated monthly instalments and EMI payment plans are also available.
The reMarkable 2 is a writing tablet with an e-paper screen. It is a distraction-free product for note-taking, reading, and reviewing documents. It combines the sensation of writing on paper with the convenience and versatility of a digital device. Users can combine and rearrange handwriting and typing freely on the same page, annotate directly on PDFs and e-books, organize their notes and documents with folders and tags, convert handwritten notes to typed text, and more. It is one of the best on the market, but it is a couple of years old and lacks a front-light display.
We’re incredibly excited to bring reMarkable 2 to India,” said Phil Hess, CEO at reMarkable. “With its dynamic culture, tech-savvy population, and thriving digital economy, India offers a market that aligns perfectly with our vision. We’ve designed reMarkable 2 to empower people to think better among the many distractions of the connected world, and we believe Indians will appreciate our approach.”
I think its great the reMarkable 2 is available officially in India. Buying from Amazon will be a way more affordable way to order it it online and have it delivered in a matter of days, without a hefty tax bill.
