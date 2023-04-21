HaxMini: Comfortable and Portable eReader

Are you looking for easy to carry pocket-friendly eReader? If yes, the new HaxMini mini eReader can be a great option. HaxMini is now available to backfire Kickstarter and has already surpassed its required pledge goal with over 300 supporters, while 21 days are still left for the campaign.

For early birds, special prices are available for the innovative project starting at around $69 or £56 (depending on current exchange rates). The company offers a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the retail price while Kickstarter crowdfunding is underway. With the assumption that the HaxMini crowdfunding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal, worldwide shipping is expected to start around July 2023. To discover more, please watch the video that is included below.

More about HaxMini eReader

With just 155g weight and a pocket-size design, HaxMini is an ultra-portable device for reading on the go. It comes with a 5.83-inch touchscreen. Also, it supports various document formats such as PDF, Text, EPUB, and JPEG. Its high storage capacity of 1GB RAM + 16GB ROM allows you to store all your favorite eBooks. The best part is that you can extend its storage using a microSD (TF) card of up to 128 GB.

Experience the ultimate convenience of reading anytime from anywhere with HaxMini eReader. Its ergonomic design with page-turn buttons and a capacitive touch screen offers faster page-turns making it a perfect reading companion.

HaxMini features a user-friendly interface, and you can easily adjust the text size for the best reading experience. The touch screen of this eReader features a glass layer that looks sharper and brighter. Also, the E-ink display offers an ultra-high resolution of 648×480 at 138 PPI for super-clear readability.

There is a night mode that you can use to switch the background colour to a darker shade which is easy on the eyes when reading in dim light. Whether you’re reading in bright sunlight or at night, the high-quality display of HaxMini provides an optimal reading experience.

In conclusion, HaxMini isn’t just an eReader, but a fully-functional tablet for people of every age. Being equipped with a Quad-Core processor and 1 GB RAM, it provides a quick response time. Therefore, you can install apps in no time through Google Play Store. Whether you’re reading or browsing the web, HaxMini has you covered.

For a complete list of all available project pledges and technical specifications, visit the official HaxMini crowdfunding campaign page.

