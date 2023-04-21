“Harry Potter” Book Series to be Adapted into an Epic Decade-Long TV Series

Exciting news for Harry Potter fans!

Harry Potter and his friends are returning to your TV screens with a new series, which will stream on Max; Warner Bros. Discovery announced that each season of the show would be based on one book by author J.K. Rowling. Also, the cast will be entirely different from the Harry Potter movies.

In a press release, Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content, said, “We are delighted to represent Hogwarts in a whole new way”. He further said that the series would be based on each of the iconic books that people have continued to enjoy for years.

Max has also committed that the upcoming Harry Potter TV series will be a “faithful adaptation” of the books, with Rowling taking on the role of executive producer. Rowling expressed her gratitude towards Max, saying that preserving the integrity of the books is crucial to her, and she is excited to be a part of this upcoming adaptation. Further, Max assured fans that all movies of Harry Potter would remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally.

The first of seven books in the series was published in the United Kingdom in 1997, and the last was published in 2007. The Harry Potter books have sold over 510 million copies worldwide, and the movies have grossed over $7 billion at the box office.

Fans have reacted strongly to the news of a Harry Potter TV series. Some fans eagerly await a new adaptation of the beloved series, while some criticize the decision and Rowling’s involvement on social media. Also, people have started speculating about what the adaptation will include. Some hope for a faithful adaptation, while others hope for new storylines and characters.

For now, fans must wait patiently for more information about the Harry Potter TV series. But one thing is sure – this is an exciting time for Harry Potter fans, and the wizarding world is set to come to life again in a whole new way.

