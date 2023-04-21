Hisense granted patent for new dual screen mobile phone

Hisense announced it has been granted the patent for a dual-screen mobile phone that it had applied for earlier. Details aren’t available just yet though what is known is that such a dual-screen mobile phone will be unlike the foldable phones we have seen in recent times. There is not going to be a display that folds and unfolds to reveal a smartphone or tablet form factor respectively.

Rather, the dual-screen phone will be quite like a conventional single-screen phone though there is going to be an additional display at the rear. What is also known is that the phone will be able to display images on both the front and rear displays at the same time. In other words, both displays are going to be functional simultaneously to allow for enhanced user experience.

In fact, the display seems to be wrapped around the sides as well, as is evident from the images available of the phone at the moment. Also, since the display extends all the way to the edges and even beyond, there is no bezels as such. In that case, the left spine can serve as the placeholder for notifications to be shown.

Worth mentioning, Hisence had earlier launched a dual-screen phone, the Hisense A6 which came with a 6.53-inch 2340 × 1080 pixels IPS LCD display on one side and a 5.84 inch 1440×720 pixels E INK Carta HD display on the other. In between lay a 2.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The phone also supports storage expansion of up to 256 GB via a microSD card. There is also a 24 MP + 8 MP rear camera setup while the front featured a 20 MP shooter.

The A6 came across as a decent package with good performance, dual screens, a decent camera, and an affordable price tag, It now remains to be seen if the Chinese company hopes to follow that up with a new device having more updated specs along with a more modern design and looks. Stay tuned for more on this as it emerges.