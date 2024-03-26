Hitachi is buying 13.3 Kaleido 3 e-notes for their workforce

Hitachi has agreed with Linfiny and E INK to purchase a copious amount of 13.3-inch Kaleido 3 colour e-paper e-notes. This collaboration will address the ongoing challenge of reducing paper usage at Omika Works and enabling the company to shift to paperless operations. E-Papers unique attributes of durability, low power consumption, high visibility, and paper-like experience will help digitize Omika Works’ workflows and enhance efficiency and quality control. E Ink eNotes will be deployed on Hitachi’s IoT platform to ensure system compliance and data safety to meet the needs of different manufacturing sites.

In 2023, Omika Works set up an internal network and installed a server for system integration to support the adoption of eNotes across operation sites. Since all work done with eNotes is digitized, the newly acquired digital information can be analyzed to visualize progress management and quality control and pass on skills from experienced to newer staff. To ensure compliance, the system has been enhanced to prevent data tampering and automatically capture work records—additional security functions include data encryption, device lock via employee badges, remote reset, and more. Each eNote is equipped with:

E Ink Kaleido 3 13.3″ flexible and durable colour e-paper display

Pen input support for PDF forms to meet manufacturing site needs

Built-in NFC R/W, equipped with application for linking with NFC tags

Cloud and on-premise system integration support through DCSS (Digital Paper Control Server Software)—a server integration service provided by Linfiny

Real-time distribution, collection, and viewing, of documents between the upper-level system and eNote fleet

Ultra-low power consumption enables five consecutive days of use with Wi-Fi on and two consecutive weeks with Wi-Fi off

“E Ink’s e-paper can continue to display content without consuming any power once it has been displayed and has the same high visibility and reflective surface as traditional paper,” said Naoki Sumita, President of E Ink Japan Inc. “We developed firmware that incorporates the needs of Hitachi’s Omika Works manufacturing sites into the eNotes. We are delighted that this will contribute to reducing paper as a medium and improve operational efficiency. We hope to collaborate further to incorporate and evolve this solution to meet the needs of all manufacturing sites, deliver it to customers in Japan and overseas, and promote the shift to paperless operations.”

