Honvon Rolling Out Software Update For Clear 6 e-Reader

Hanvon stated it has started rolling out a software update for its Clear 6 e-reader, ITHome reported. The software version 1.00.55 comes with several new AI features. The company has specifically stated the update only applies to the standard edition of the Clear 6 e-reader sporting the 2 GB + 32 GB memory and storage configuration. The present update is not going to be applicable to the Clear 6 Plus or the Clear 6 Pro devices, both of which will be provided a software update soon.

Among the new features that the update comes with include a new AI Smart Recommended section. As is already understandable, here there is going to be content recommended to you as per an AI algorithm depending on your reading preferences. Plus, there is also going to be custom sorting feature introduced to the Hanvon Selected Bookstore navigation bar.

Other features the latest update introduces include PDF reflow which is now divided into two types – those being normal reflow and OCR reflow. Here again, normal reflow supports non-scanned PDFs and local reflow without requiring an active network connection. Further, you also have the option to retain the images in PDF normal reflow.

Apart from these, there are a few more features added. For instance, there is now the ‘Clear local reading data’ feature that has been introduced to the bookshelf reading time. The company clarified the bookshelf reading time ‘distinguishes between the local reading time and the account reading time.’ There is also the ‘View More’ option which ‘distinguishes between local and account data.’

Further, there is the Tomato Novel (non-animated version) which is now going to be available on the App Store. The update also ensures there are fewer ads shown in the app while offering a better reading experience.