How E-Readers can benefit from the Android 12 Go Edition

Google released the Android 10 Go edition which it said is primarily aimed at budget smartphones with limited hardware capabilities. The Go edition promises zippy performance even though it lacks the more lofty features of the full Android version. That said, the basics haven’t been compromised with, which includes privacy and security.

Meanwhile, another device segment that Google may not have imagined benefiting from the Android Go edition is e-readers. The version can be considered to be a perfect fit for e-readers given that several of the features that have been truncated in the Go edition aren’t needed on e-readers in the first place. These include Gmail or Google Maps or even the Google Play Store as well.

Sure, Google offers access to apps of the likes of Gmail Go or Google Maps Go which have been specially optimized to function with the Android Go version though the fact is, e-readers can be just fine without those apps. Rather, e-readers can benefit from the basic Android Go platform for which it is a solid fit and support its basic functioning.

However, as is typical of the Android Go version, it will be up to the manufacturers to push out updates to their devices after Google has released those. This way, manufacturers will have complete control of the updates and how they should function on their devices.

As for the Android 12 Go version, here are all the features that e-readers can benefit from.

Enhanced performance with longer battery life

Google said the new Android 12 Go edition has been optimized to allow for faster performance. It is claiming the apps would launch 30 percent faster while animations are going to be smoother as well. Fortunately, all of this won’t be at the cost of battery life which too is getting a boost with the Android 12 Go version. Google said they managed to enhance battery life by hibernating apps that haven’t been used for a while. As it is e-readers with their E ink displays are already known to have the charge that lasts weeks though more of it is always welcome.

Better privacy control

The Android 12 Go edition comes with a new privacy dashboard that provides a snapshot of the security paraphernalia that applies to your device. You will get to see which apps have access to what information or how much of it at a given time. You will have the option to revoke such privileges for each app or tweak those to your preference.

Device sharing made more simple

eReader devices are among those that we often share with others in the family for them to continue with their reading. With the Android 12 Go edition, this has been made simpler since the profile is now available right on the lock screen itself. This makes switching to another profile a breeze and you can share your device with others without worrying about privacy.

Apart from these, the Android 12 Go edition also comes with a few other noteworthy features that would be beneficial more to smartphones rather than e-readers. Such features include the option to listen to the news or translate the on-screen content to the language you prefer.

Then there is the app sharing feature too which lets you to share apps with others easily. This will save you from having to download the same and save data costs in the process.

On the whole, the Android 12 Go edition has a lot going for it for not only smartphones but e-reader devices as well.